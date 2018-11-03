New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,735,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,871 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 539,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,084 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 222,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 74.2% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

