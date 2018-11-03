Neumark (NEU) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.51 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Neumark has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00005186 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

Neumark launched on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,005,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,748,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, BitBay, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

