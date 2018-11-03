NetScout Systems (NTCT) PT Set at $25.00 by Craig Hallum

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) received a $25.00 target price from analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

NTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $152,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at $931,068.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Mullarkey sold 26,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $656,092.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,544.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,466 shares of company stock valued at $886,672. 3.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 201.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

