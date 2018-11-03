Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Decreased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $987,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $666,210,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $309.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 247.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nomura started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.41.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.46, for a total value of $342,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,542 shares of company stock worth $114,178,608. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

