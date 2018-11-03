Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 387 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NFLX traded down $8.28 on Friday, hitting $309.10. 13,351,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie set a $410.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

