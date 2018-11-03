NetEase (NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $222.66. 778,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,166. NetEase has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 286.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 59.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

