NeosCoin (NEOS) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. NeosCoin has a market cap of $1.34 million and $261.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NeosCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One NeosCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00005110 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.60 or 0.07505988 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015079 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015340 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00822065 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00052178 BTC.

About NeosCoin

NeosCoin (NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 4,100,327 coins. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin . NeosCoin’s official website is www.neos.sh

Buying and Selling NeosCoin

NeosCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeosCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NeosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

