Nemetschek (NEM) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.75 ($131.10).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €115.80 ($134.65) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a fifty-two week high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

