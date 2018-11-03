Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 141,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,666. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.12. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

