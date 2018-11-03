National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energous (WATT)

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Energous from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

WATT opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Energous has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 165.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,058.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $134,498.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,762 shares of company stock valued at $223,624. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 163.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Energous by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 34.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

