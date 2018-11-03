National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

National Bank stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 132,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $373,155.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,225 shares of company stock valued at $855,558 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in National Bank by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

