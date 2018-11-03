National Bank Financial Trims Altagas (ALA) Target Price to C$18.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.90.

ALA opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$30.06.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. Altagas had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$627.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 2,500 shares of Altagas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$52,275.00.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

