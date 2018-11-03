Msci Inc (MSCI) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Msci by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Msci by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Msci by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Msci by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “$171.53” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Msci to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Msci in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

