Mplx (MPLX) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.62.

MPLX stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 1,515,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 27.99%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 236.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 319.9% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented limited partnership company. It is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

