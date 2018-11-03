Motorola Solutions (MSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.79-6.89 EPS.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.84. 2,171,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.81%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.38.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $2,922,629.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,163.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,479 shares of company stock valued at $82,082,428. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.