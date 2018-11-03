Motif Bio (MTFB) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motif Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

Shares of MTFB opened at GBX 29.35 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Motif Bio has a 12 month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

