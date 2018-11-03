Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,960,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 121.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,502,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after buying an additional 208,922 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,516,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,438,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.71%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Loop Capital set a $151.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $630,453.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

