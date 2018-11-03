Morgan Stanley Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (BNP)

Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.90 ($75.47).

EPA BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

