Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 27,420 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 855.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $204,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann set a $181.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $140.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

