Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 141,175 Shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 989.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,175 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.17% of MRC Global worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 26.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,002,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.66. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MRC Global from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

