Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

