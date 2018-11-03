Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 90,455 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,031.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 131,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 167.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 189,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,427 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

