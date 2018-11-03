Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodford Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $240,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $153,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,673. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $70.36 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

