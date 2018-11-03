Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 155,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,671,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 297,384 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,556,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,939 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,149,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of -0.02. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Benchmark set a $22.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

