Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cactus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 38.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Cactus from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 target price on Cactus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

