Monkey Project Price Tops $0.17 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market cap of $654,597.00 and approximately $2,919.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009155 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 226.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 3,740,844 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

