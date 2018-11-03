Mongodb Inc (MDB) Receives $74.71 Average PT from Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura downgraded Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $79.69. 771,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,754. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -45.80. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $85.25.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 57.74%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $8,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $1,536,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,583 shares of company stock worth $24,416,833 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after buying an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 268.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,784 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mongodb during the second quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

