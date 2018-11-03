Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.13 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 819.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,073,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 210,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 129.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 435.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.