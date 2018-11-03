Mitie Group PLC (MTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.73).

MTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt raised Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

