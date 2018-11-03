Mitek Systems (MITK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III acquired 20,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,837.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.