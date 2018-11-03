Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Mistras Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $191.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $573.76 million, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Mistras Group news, insider Sotirios J. Vahaviolos sold 321,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $7,036,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,244,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,555,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

