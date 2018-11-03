Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 574,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 430,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,691,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 254,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,725,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

AHH opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

