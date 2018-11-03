Mikros Systems (MKRS) & MTS Systems (MTSC) Critical Contrast

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) and Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MTS Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MTS Systems and Mikros Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTS Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mikros Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

MTS Systems presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.57%. Given MTS Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MTS Systems is more favorable than Mikros Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MTS Systems and Mikros Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTS Systems $787.96 million 1.05 $25.08 million $2.22 20.94 Mikros Systems $7.20 million 1.88 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

MTS Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mikros Systems.

Dividends

MTS Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mikros Systems does not pay a dividend. MTS Systems pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MTS Systems has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

MTS Systems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mikros Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MTS Systems and Mikros Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTS Systems 7.18% 7.56% 2.99% Mikros Systems 3.63% 14.55% 9.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of MTS Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MTS Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MTS Systems beats Mikros Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances. It also provides systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices; products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables. In addition, this segment offers installation, professional training, calibration and metrology, technical consulting, and onsite and factory repair and maintenance services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The company's Sensors segment offers sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, force, and sound measurement; and piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense, and research and development markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Mikros Systems Company Profile

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY1 radar system aboard the U.S. Navy AEGIS cruisers and destroyers; and ADEPT Distance Support Sensor Suite, a network-enabled system, which can be configured to monitor various shipboard systems and report maintenance data onshore for further analysis to detect trends and predict failures. It also provides Diagnostic Profiler, a software that provides diagnostic services to its host application; and Prognostics Framework, an analysis software for framework that implements real-time prognostics, diagnostics, and status monitoring to support embedded prognostic applications, health management systems, and condition-based maintenance applications. The company primarily serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and other governmental authorities. Mikros Systems Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.