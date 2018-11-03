Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner Sells 9,593 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $546,033.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MMSI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 432,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti set a $79.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

