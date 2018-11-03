Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €103.00 ($119.77) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.38 ($115.56).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at €94.68 ($110.09) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.