Mercadolibre (MELI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,870. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 2.03. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $250.83 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,384 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 954,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 310.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after acquiring an additional 368,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 380,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

