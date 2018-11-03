Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 27,550 United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. United Technologies makes up 3.7% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.