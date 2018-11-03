Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of MLNX opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Kagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $761,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,462,809 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

