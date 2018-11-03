MEDNAX (MD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. MEDNAX also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised shares of MEDNAX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,530.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.