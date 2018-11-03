Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.36 for the period. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY18 guidance to approx $1.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 4,169,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,409,868.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

