Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Announces Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $50,316.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,809 shares of company stock worth $2,456,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $583,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

