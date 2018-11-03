Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Increased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $176.75 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

