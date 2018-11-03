MaxLinear (MXL) and SemiLEDs (LEDS) Financial Comparison

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MaxLinear and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 4 2 0 2.33 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given MaxLinear’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MaxLinear is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $420.32 million 3.32 -$9.18 million $1.18 17.21 SemiLEDs $9.21 million 1.68 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -11.18% 15.35% 7.67% SemiLEDs -31.09% -36.21% -15.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MaxLinear beats SemiLEDs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

