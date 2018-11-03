Maxim Group Trims Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Target Price to $46.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.23.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,240. The company has a market cap of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $68.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 239.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
