Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Shares of MAXR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

