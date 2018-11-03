MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (MPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.12

MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH (NASDAQ:MPAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 676086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAC. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000.

MATLIN & PARTNE/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPAC)

Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in New Canaan, Connecticut.

