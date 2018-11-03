Materialise (MTLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. 109,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,531. The company has a market cap of $716.50 million, a PE ratio of -378.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 254,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

