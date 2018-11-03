Mastercard Inc (MA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.24.

Shares of MA opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mastercard has a one year low of $140.61 and a one year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 122,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

