Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $48.58 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,580,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.39% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN opened at $33.10 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.