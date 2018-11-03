Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,264,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “$10.45” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 112.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

